Assetmark Inc. Sells 45,421 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,168 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 45,421 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,043,029 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $384,096,000 after acquiring an additional 94,645 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AMETEK by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 268,096 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AMETEK by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,853 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AMETEK by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,175 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 65,537 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,174.40. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:AME opened at $236.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $153.73 and a one year high of $242.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.91.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.AMETEK's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from AMETEK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Truist Financial set a $265.00 price objective on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $235.00 price target on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AMETEK from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on AME

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Further Reading

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