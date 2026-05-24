Associated Banc Corp Cuts Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,339 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 7,576 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp's holdings in Intel were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 86,189 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Intel by 18.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average of $53.45. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $132.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seaport Research Partners increased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel to $124.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $81.52.

Read Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel introduced its Core Ultra Series 3 processors for edge AI and robotics , a product update that highlights progress in its AI hardware roadmap and could help it compete for next-generation embedded and industrial workloads. Intel (INTC) Introduces Core Ultra Series 3 Processors for Edge AI Robotics

Intel introduced its , a product update that highlights progress in its AI hardware roadmap and could help it compete for next-generation embedded and industrial workloads. Positive Sentiment: Reports said Intel may be pursuing AI startup Tenstorrent , suggesting the company is still willing to make bold moves to strengthen its AI strategy and expand its technology portfolio. Intel Joins Race To Buy AI Startup Tenstorrent: Report

Reports said , suggesting the company is still willing to make bold moves to strengthen its AI strategy and expand its technology portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Coverage comparing Nvidia, AMD and Intel keeps INTC in the center of the AI-chip trade, and investor attention remains elevated as traders look for the next beneficiary of the broader AI buildout. Nvidia vs. AMD vs. Intel: Which is the best chip stock to own?

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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