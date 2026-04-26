AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS Holdings Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) by 1,062.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,994 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 71,287 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

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AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

ASTS opened at $76.40 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average of $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.27 and a current ratio of 16.35. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 2.81.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 482.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.53 million. The company's revenue was up 2731.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $117.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $82.51.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASTS

Key Stories Impacting AST SpaceMobile

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Insider Activity at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, major shareholder Hiroshi Mikitani sold 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $116,397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,980,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,448,964.10. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,555,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 4,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $422,180. The trade was a 89.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,452,000. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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