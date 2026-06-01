Astec Industries, Inc. $ASTE Shares Acquired by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE - Free Report) by 115.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,030 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.84% of Astec Industries worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASTE. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter worth $10,096,000. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 48.3% during the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $24,113,000 after purchasing an additional 163,155 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1,800.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,388 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 134,896 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 24.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 672,030 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,345,000 after purchasing an additional 132,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 29.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,814 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 113,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company's stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts: Sign Up

Astec Industries Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $50.29 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.34). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $393.24 million. Research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Astec Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Astec Industries news, insider Edward Terrell Gilbert, Jr. sold 975 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $59,543.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $539,125.96. This trade represents a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASTE. Longbow Research upgraded Astec Industries to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Astec Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Astec Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Freedom Capital raised Astec Industries to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Astec Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astec Industries

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of specialized equipment for infrastructure-related markets. Headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the company develops, engineers and produces machinery for asphalt road-building, aggregate processing, concrete production, underground mining, landscaping and utility installation. Astec's product portfolio includes asphalt plants, portable crushers, conveyors, screening plants, mixers, continuous miners and related support equipment.

Organized into multiple operating segments—Roadbuilding; Aggregate & Mining; Energy; and Pavement Preservation & Maintenance—Astec Industries serves contractors and municipalities that build and maintain transportation, energy and utility networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Astec Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astec Industries wasn't on the list.

While Astec Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here