Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Holdings Lifted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 324.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,616 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company's stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Astera Labs by 13.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company's stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 902 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Astera Labs alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Astera Labs

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $174.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.78. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $262.90. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $129.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.79.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 25.70%.The firm had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $19,692,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 319,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,420,457.43. This represents a 36.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $1,077,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 118,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,725,912.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 704,009 shares of company stock valued at $88,536,187 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALAB shares. Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.44.

Get Our Latest Report on ALAB

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Astera Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astera Labs wasn't on the list.

While Astera Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here