Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Shares Bought by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,156 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $2,028,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,876,000. Numerai GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 153.1% in the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the company's stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 289.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,200 shares of the company's stock worth $24,710,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter worth about $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 84,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,030,630. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 12,001 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $1,485,843.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 192,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,781,796.23. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 704,009 shares of company stock worth $88,536,187. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALAB shares. Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $174.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.79. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $262.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.66, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.78.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $249.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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