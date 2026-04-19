Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Shares Sold by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,104 shares of the company's stock after selling 54,968 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth $2,028,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter worth $1,876,000. Numerai GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 153.1% during the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the company's stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 289.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,200 shares of the company's stock worth $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter worth $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Astera Labs

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Astera Labs Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $174.05 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $129.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.07. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $262.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 142.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 25.70%.The company had revenue of $270.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 157,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.58, for a total value of $20,723,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,531,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at $596,285,296.56. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 94,971 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $11,758,359.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,531,301 shares in the company, valued at $189,590,376.81. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 704,009 shares of company stock valued at $88,536,187 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $165.00 target price on Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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