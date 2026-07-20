ATI Inc. $ATI Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869,184 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 43,690 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.64% of ATI worth $126,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of ATI by 642.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ATI by 50.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 534 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

ATI Stock Down 0.2%

ATI stock opened at $185.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.42 and a 1 year high of $205.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The business's revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of ATI from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ATI from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on ATI from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.78.

View Our Latest Report on ATI

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other ATI news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.91, for a total transaction of $7,316,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,321 shares in the company, valued at $28,775,584.11. This represents a 20.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 160,442 shares of company stock valued at $28,535,831 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATI Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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