Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $519,000 in Intel Corporation $INTC

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,059 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financially Speaking Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $127.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.22 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $132.75. The company's fifty day moving average price is $96.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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