Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI - Free Report) by 139.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,170,655 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,264,530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.75% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $20,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 520.9% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 151,979 shares of the company's stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 127,502 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,219,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,241,000 after purchasing an additional 211,203 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,153,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,226,000 after buying an additional 934,114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,395 shares of the company's stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 148,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 660,843 shares of the company's stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 251,474 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Atlas Energy Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded Atlas Energy Solutions from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.40 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.14.

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Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:AESI opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.08. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions

In related news, insider Gregory M. Shepard sold 130,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,557,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,421,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at $88,906,095.80. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chris Scholla sold 8,912 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $105,072.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 567,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,389.88. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 238,912 shares of company stock worth $2,837,472 over the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions NYSE: AESI is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

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