Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO - Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,032,554 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 276,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.00% of Atmos Energy worth $3,525,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Atmos Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atmos Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $181.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.8%

Atmos Energy stock opened at $187.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company's 50-day moving average price is $185.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.56. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $149.98 and a 52 week high of $192.51.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Atmos Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

See Also

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