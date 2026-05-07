Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT - Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,634 shares of the company's stock after selling 223,369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.84% of Atour Lifestyle worth $45,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 6.4% during the third quarter. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,524,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,440,000 after acquiring an additional 509,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,406,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,215,000 after purchasing an additional 626,755 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 986.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,290,136 shares of the company's stock worth $86,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,436 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,995,943 shares of the company's stock worth $75,027,000 after purchasing an additional 614,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,656,928 shares of the company's stock worth $62,532,000 after purchasing an additional 679,256 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATAT opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.54. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $398.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.20 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATAT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atour Lifestyle from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATAT

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Co, Ltd. operates as a hospitality and lifestyle company offering a range of lodging and accommodation services in China. The company's core business includes the development, operation and management of boutique hotels and serviced apartments under its Atour Hotel and Ankora brands. These properties cater primarily to the mid- to upscale segment, delivering a blend of comfort, design-focused interiors and localized services tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

In addition to room offerings, Atour Lifestyle provides a suite of ancillary services designed to enhance guest experiences.

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