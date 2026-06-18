Atreides Management LP Sells 2,127,107 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Atreides Management LP reduced its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,930 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 2,127,107 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP's holdings in Intel were worth $17,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $7,695,007,000 after buying an additional 5,714,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after buying an additional 17,557,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after buying an additional 3,124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.09.

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Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $608.65 billion, a PE ratio of -195.32 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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