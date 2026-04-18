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Atwater Malick LLC Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Johnson & Johnson logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Atwater Malick LLC cut its Johnson & Johnson stake by 14.9% in Q4, selling 5,542 shares and ending the period with 31,611 shares valued at $6.54 million (JNJ is 1.8% of the firm's portfolio and its 15th largest holding).
  • J&J beat Q1 estimates and raised guidance and dividend: Q1 EPS $2.70 vs. $2.68 expected and revenue $24.06B vs. $23.60B, FY‑2026 EPS guidance of 11.45–11.65, and a quarterly dividend increase to $1.34 ($5.36 annualized, ~2.3% yield).
  • Insiders have been net sellers while analysts remain broadly positive: insiders sold ~30,142 shares (~$7.36M) over 90 days, even as multiple firms raised price targets and the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy" with an average target around $251.52.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Johnson & Johnson.

Atwater Malick LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,611 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,542 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.8% of Atwater Malick LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 20,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $234.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $564.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 60.12%.

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $255, citing continued pharma momentum (analyst Matt Miksic noted strong drug performance supporting upside). Barclays Raises J&J Price Target
  • Positive Sentiment: Argus bumped its price target to $275 and kept a buy rating — a bullish signal that implies double‑digit upside from current levels. Argus Raises PT to $275
  • Positive Sentiment: Daiwa raised its target and maintains an outperform stance, adding to the cluster of upward revisions from sell‑side shops. Daiwa Raises PT
  • Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have reaffirmed buy ratings, reinforcing institutional confidence in J&J’s medium‑term growth story. Goldman Reaffirms Buy Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Buy
  • Neutral Sentiment: J&J completed a transaction selling the bota‑vec asset to MeiraGTx — a portfolio pruning move that reduces R&D load but has limited near‑term earnings impact. MeiraGTx Acquires bota‑vec
  • Neutral Sentiment: Multiple features highlight J&J’s dividend strength and long dividend streak, keeping income‑oriented investors engaged even as growth narratives evolve. Dividend King Coverage
  • Neutral Sentiment: Roundups in The Globe and Mail note conflicting analyst views across healthcare names, underscoring mixed sell‑side positioning rather than a consensus shift. Analyst Sentiment Roundup
  • Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece lays out a bearish case, warning of valuation and operational risks that could pressure the stock if growth disappoints. Why I See Downside Ahead
  • Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage revisiting J&J’s litigation headlines keeps legal overhang on the tape; this remains a key downside risk investors watch. Reassess After Litigation Headlines

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Freedom Capital cut Johnson & Johnson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $251.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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