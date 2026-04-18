Atwater Malick LLC Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Atwater Malick LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,611 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,542 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.8% of Atwater Malick LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 20,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $234.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $564.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 60.12%.

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Freedom Capital cut Johnson & Johnson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $251.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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