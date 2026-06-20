Auto Owners Insurance Co Raises Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 5,997.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,280,705 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 3,226,897 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co owned about 0.07% of Intel worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Financially Speaking Inc increased its stake in Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 89.2% in the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $133.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $673.43 billion, a PE ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $135.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.09.

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Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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