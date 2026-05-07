Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Position Cut by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,280 shares of the software company's stock after selling 13,251 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up approximately 3.4% of Robeco Schweiz AG's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.24% of Autodesk worth $150,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software company's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 160 shares of the software company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,403 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $242.95 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.10 and a 12-month high of $329.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.91. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Autodesk from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $319.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $335.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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