Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Sold by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,773 shares of the software company's stock after selling 4,642 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company's stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 98.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the software company's stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth $466,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 25.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the software company's stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $234.85 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $240.46 and its 200-day moving average is $269.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.10 and a 12-month high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.51% and a net margin of 15.60%.The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Autodesk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $375.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $319.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $335.93.

View Our Latest Report on ADSK

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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