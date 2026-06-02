Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Stock Holdings Increased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 113.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,732 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,837 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the software company's stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 94,800 shares of the software company's stock worth $28,062,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $867,480,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

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Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $248.16 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.10 and a 1-year high of $329.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $238.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith bought 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 26,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,129,934.89. This trade represents a 14.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Autodesk from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Arete Research cut their target price on Autodesk from $460.00 to $456.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Autodesk from $319.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $327.21.

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About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Further Reading

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