Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911,327 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 44,989 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.23% of Automatic Data Processing worth $234,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company's stock.

Get ADP alerts: Sign Up

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $221.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.16 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Automatic Data Processing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D'ambrosio sold 543 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.45, for a total value of $113,188.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,857,706.40. This trade represents a 5.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $306.00 to $244.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Automatic Data Processing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Automatic Data Processing wasn't on the list.

While Automatic Data Processing currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here