Avantor, Inc. $AVTR Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR - Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,280,961 shares of the company's stock after selling 639,216 shares during the quarter. Avantor accounts for 1.9% of Robeco Schweiz AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 1.07% of Avantor worth $83,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Avantor by 9.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company's stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Avantor by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 28.1% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,123 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 38,977 shares of the company's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the company's stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Simon Dingemans acquired 25,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $203,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,760,000. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,602,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on Avantor in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Avantor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Avantor from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Avantor

Avantor Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Avantor had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The business's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc NYSE: AVTR is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor's offerings are organized across two primary segments.

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