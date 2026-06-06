Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,653 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 12,916 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.20% of Avery Dennison worth $28,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 18,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,909 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 20,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $3,477,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 211,147 shares in the company, valued at $36,714,240.36. The trade was a 8.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE AVY opened at $155.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. Avery Dennison Corporation has a one year low of $152.55 and a one year high of $199.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Avery Dennison's payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Argus set a $175.00 price target on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price target on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $201.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVY

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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