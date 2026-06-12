Aviva PLC Acquires 197,006 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,664,298 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 197,006 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Intel worth $135,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 33,421 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,589 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 217,675 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 153,375 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $116.96 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day moving average is $61.12. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $132.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.84 billion, a PE ratio of -188.64 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America’s double upgrade and higher target are the main catalyst, reinforcing the view that Intel’s CPU and foundry businesses could drive meaningful longer-term growth. Intel rallies as BofA double-upgrades stock on increased CPU, foundry visibility

Bank of America’s double upgrade and higher target are the main catalyst, reinforcing the view that Intel’s CPU and foundry businesses could drive meaningful longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also lifted earnings estimates, suggesting the market is becoming more optimistic about Intel’s profitability outlook over the next couple of years.

Analysts also lifted earnings estimates, suggesting the market is becoming more optimistic about Intel’s profitability outlook over the next couple of years. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks are rebounding as investors return to beaten-down AI and chip names, adding support to Intel’s advance.

Broader semiconductor stocks are rebounding as investors return to beaten-down AI and chip names, adding support to Intel’s advance. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s recent rally has been amplified by growing enthusiasm around its foundry turnaround and possible AI-related opportunities, but these remain longer-term execution stories rather than near-term fundamentals.

Intel’s recent rally has been amplified by growing enthusiasm around its foundry turnaround and possible AI-related opportunities, but these remain longer-term execution stories rather than near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: One item investors may watch closely is an insider sale reported today, which can sometimes temper sentiment even when the stock is rallying.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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