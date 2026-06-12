Aviva PLC Buys 31,323 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,794 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after acquiring an additional 31,323 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of McDonald's worth $183,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald's by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,510 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $10,853,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in McDonald's by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 64,256 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $19,639,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald's by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in McDonald's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,493,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in McDonald's by 5.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,029,572 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $312,877,000 after buying an additional 51,039 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Price Performance

MCD opened at $285.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a 1-year low of $271.85 and a 1-year high of $341.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.90.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Trending Headlines about McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of McDonald's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald's currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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