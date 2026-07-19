Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys New Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,390 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bayban acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW opened at $208.50 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $208.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $183.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $198.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

See Also

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