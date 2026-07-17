Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $30 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 147,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $30,002,000.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $468.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $500.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $816.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $503.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.22 and a 12 month high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,630 shares of company stock valued at $152,147,456. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here