Axecap Investments LLC Buys 16,913 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Axecap Investments LLC boosted its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 279.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,967 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,913 shares during the period. RTX accounts for approximately 2.6% of Axecap Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Axecap Investments LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 57.3% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $206.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $3,095,126.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,698,105.60. This trade represents a 53.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,455,632.60. This represents a 23.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $174.42 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $198.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.80. The firm has a market cap of $234.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $122.41 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.RTX's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. RTX's payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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