Axecap Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Axecap Investments LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 579,919 shares of the company's stock worth $103,081,000 after acquiring an additional 43,923 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company's stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 80,656 shares of the company's stock worth $14,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 23,894 shares of the company's stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $196.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,672,795.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 219,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,340,976.12. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of PLTR opened at $143.09 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.32 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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