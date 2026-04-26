Axecap Investments LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Axecap Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Axecap Investments LLC's holdings in McKesson were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.3% in the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.6% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 294 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $828.27 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $637.00 and a 52-week high of $999.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $904.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $858.01. The company has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.42.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The business had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.03 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. McKesson's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $966.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of McKesson from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,085.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $972.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total value of $2,697,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,530. The trade was a 45.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $313,240.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,555. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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