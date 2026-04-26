Axecap Investments LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Axecap Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 16,401 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 2.1% of Axecap Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Axecap Investments LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $14,863,487,000 after buying an additional 2,113,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,139,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,680,505,000 after buying an additional 1,618,453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,210,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,133,376,000 after buying an additional 414,454 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,148,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $793,506,000 after buying an additional 400,002 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,138,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $630,056,000 after buying an additional 726,101 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $422,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 176,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,835,883.36. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $1,447,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 642,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,999,775.32. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,640 shares of company stock valued at $26,691,550. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.35.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.4%

GILD stock opened at $130.40 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $142.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $161.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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