Axecap Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 24,069 Citigroup Inc. $C

Axecap Investments LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.7% of Axecap Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,239,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,048,467,000 after buying an additional 4,938,923 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,797,292,000 after buying an additional 2,871,074 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,040,513 shares of the company's stock worth $3,353,612,000 after buying an additional 879,056 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,870,559 shares of the company's stock worth $3,336,362,000 after buying an additional 580,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,125,995 shares of the company's stock worth $2,854,788,000 after buying an additional 4,211,099 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Citigroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and AI push: Citi reported stronger‑than‑expected Q1 results and has rolled out an AI advisor product that helped push the stock to a recent 52‑week high; that earnings momentum and tech/wealth strategy are supporting higher valuation expectations. Citigroup hits 52-week high after earnings beat, AI launch

Q1 beat and AI push: Citi reported stronger‑than‑expected Q1 results and has rolled out an AI advisor product that helped push the stock to a recent 52‑week high; that earnings momentum and tech/wealth strategy are supporting higher valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Several sell‑side firms have raised price targets and reiterated constructive views on Citi’s turnaround and capital return potential, which is drawing buyer interest and supporting the stock. Zacks Analyst Blog

Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Several sell‑side firms have raised price targets and reiterated constructive views on Citi’s turnaround and capital return potential, which is drawing buyer interest and supporting the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Notes buyback offer announced: Citigroup Global Markets started offers to purchase several series of Citi notes — a balance‑sheet management action that could be neutral or modestly positive if it reduces interest cost/optimizes capital, but impact depends on execution and funding. Citi Announces Offers to Purchase Notes

Notes buyback offer announced: Citigroup Global Markets started offers to purchase several series of Citi notes — a balance‑sheet management action that could be neutral or modestly positive if it reduces interest cost/optimizes capital, but impact depends on execution and funding. Neutral Sentiment: Exit of Citi entities as substantial holder in a small Australian lithium issuer — procedural/portfolio adjustment by Citi’s Australia unit; likely immaterial to Citi’s core earnings but noted by markets that track institutional flows. Citigroup Entities Exit Substantial Holder Status in Elevra Lithium

Exit of Citi entities as substantial holder in a small Australian lithium issuer — procedural/portfolio adjustment by Citi’s Australia unit; likely immaterial to Citi’s core earnings but noted by markets that track institutional flows. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: SEC disclosures show Edward Skyler sold 25,000 Citi shares (mid‑April), which can be interpreted as profit‑taking after the rally and may create short‑term selling pressure even if the sale is for personal liquidity. Edward Skyler Sells 25,000 Shares SEC Filing

Citigroup Stock Down 0.4%

C opened at $128.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $115.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.36. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $135.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The business had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Citigroup's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore set a $139.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,318 shares of company stock worth $10,764,814. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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