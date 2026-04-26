Axecap Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Axecap Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 7,861 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.9% of Axecap Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Axecap Investments LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $15,780,919,000 after acquiring an additional 771,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,678,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,266,066,000 after purchasing an additional 630,574 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,391,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,939,435,000 after purchasing an additional 392,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,391,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,281 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,155,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $157.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business's fifty day moving average is $158.45 and its 200 day moving average is $153.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.84 and a fifty-two week high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 34.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.55.

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Key TJX Companies News

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About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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