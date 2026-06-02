AXQ Capital LP Acquires 25,114 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

AXQ Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 960.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 25,114 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP's holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,103,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,338,198,000 after buying an additional 389,168 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,626,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $800,645,000 after purchasing an additional 354,318 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,381,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $337,292,000 after purchasing an additional 168,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $275,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $241,829,000 after purchasing an additional 397,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $51.93 and a one year high of $90.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.35.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $943.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $901.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.030 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.84%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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