AXQ Capital LP Buys 40,410 Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS

AXQ Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Free Report) by 438.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,617 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,410 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP's holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 674.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 705 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 795 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GFS. Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GFS stock opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.92. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $92.55.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. GlobalFoundries's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th.

Insider Activity at GlobalFoundries

In related news, insider Samak L. Azar sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $29,830.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,862.04. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $233,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,964.82. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 20,170 shares of company stock worth $1,194,864 in the last three months.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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