AXQ Capital LP Invests $1.74 Million in ITT Inc. $ITT

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,003 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 55,929.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,518,405 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $263,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,695 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,884,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,460,467 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,467,976,000 after buying an additional 620,217 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in ITT by 86,878.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267,893 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $47,889,000 after buying an additional 267,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ITT

Insider Transactions at ITT

In related news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $41,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,894.19. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total transaction of $1,483,507.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. The trade was a 44.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,773 shares of company stock valued at $13,624,470. Insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

ITT Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $189.81 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $147.63 and a one year high of $225.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.90.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. ITT had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.386 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. ITT's payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

About ITT

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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