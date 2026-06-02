AXQ Capital LP Takes $1.79 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,375 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $158,288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Crown by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,474,038 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $142,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,789 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $333,197,000 after acquiring an additional 933,938 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Crown by 542.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 858,275 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $88,377,000 after acquiring an additional 724,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $94.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $100.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.12. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $116.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.29%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $801,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 451,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,196,829.50. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Wall Street Zen raised Crown from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCK

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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