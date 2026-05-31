AXS Investments LLC Has $8.64 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

AXS Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,596 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises 4.1% of AXS Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. AXS Investments LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the company's stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,674,818.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 922,524 shares of company stock valued at $125,501,302 over the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $156.54 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.93 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $375.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.70 and a 200-day moving average of $156.13.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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