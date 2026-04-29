Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM Holdings Cut by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM - Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,273 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,203 shares during the period. Axsome Therapeutics accounts for about 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,646 shares of the company's stock worth $507,739,000 after acquiring an additional 235,626 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,826,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 94,648 shares of the company's stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 44,192 shares of the company's stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 35,378 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $5,726,990.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Maizel sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,368,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,150. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 100,288 shares of company stock valued at $17,138,187 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.40% of the company's stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

AXSM stock opened at $185.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.65. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $193.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 232.61% and a negative net margin of 28.69%.The business's revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXSM. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $150.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Mizuho set a $230.00 target price on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $218.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company focuses on small-molecule drugs designed to address unmet medical needs in areas such as depression, migraine, narcolepsy and fibromyalgia. Axsome employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging pharmacologic innovation to target underlying mechanisms of disease and improve patient outcomes.

Axsome's pipeline includes several late-stage and approved product candidates.

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