Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.13 Million in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,694 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company's stock.

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Intercontinental Exchange News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intercontinental Exchange this week:

Positive Sentiment: ICE and OKX announced plans to launch perpetual futures tied to ICE Brent Crude and WTI Crude benchmarks, extending ICE’s oil pricing products into a 24/7 crypto derivatives venue and potentially increasing the reach of its commodities franchise. ICE Brent and ICE WTI Perpetual Futures to Launch on OKX

ICE and OKX announced plans to launch perpetual futures tied to ICE Brent Crude and WTI Crude benchmarks, extending ICE’s oil pricing products into a 24/7 crypto derivatives venue and potentially increasing the reach of its commodities franchise. Positive Sentiment: ICE said it launched its first futures contracts based on battery materials, signaling continued product expansion beyond its traditional financial and energy offerings. Intercontinental Exchange: ICE Launches its first Futures Contracts Based on Battery Materials

ICE said it launched its first futures contracts based on battery materials, signaling continued product expansion beyond its traditional financial and energy offerings. Positive Sentiment: ICE highlighted record all-contract open interest in its financials complex, which suggests strong trading activity and healthy demand for its market infrastructure products. Intercontinental Exchange: ICE Financials Complex Helps Drive Record All Contract Open Interest at ICE

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 4,271 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.42, for a total value of $663,798.82. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 64,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,081,939.98. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,490 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $390,033.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,604.96. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,334. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.1%

ICE opened at $153.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.97. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.17 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The company has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 30.06%.The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $194.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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