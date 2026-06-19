Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,726 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $33,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 1.0%

Tesla stock opened at $400.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.77 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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