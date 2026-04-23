B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 256,013 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 882.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,015 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 256,013 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.13% of US Foods worth $21,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,130,224 shares of the company's stock worth $1,235,585,000 after buying an additional 908,993 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in US Foods by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,875,970 shares of the company's stock worth $986,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in US Foods by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,664,740 shares of the company's stock worth $893,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in US Foods by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,164,062 shares of the company's stock worth $625,530,000 after purchasing an additional 649,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in US Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,793,209 shares of the company's stock worth $290,636,000 after purchasing an additional 212,499 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 price target on US Foods and gave the company a "mixed" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $111.00 price objective on US Foods and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on USFD

US Foods Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE USFD opened at $92.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business's 50-day moving average price is $92.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $102.13.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 1.71%.The firm's revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. On average, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $6,344,935.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 88,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,510,747.52. The trade was a 42.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

US Foods Profile

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

Further Reading

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