B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 55,264 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,989 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 55,264 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 496.6% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $117.46 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.29 and a twelve month high of $172.23. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $121.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.80. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.Zoetis's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Leerink Partners reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $152.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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