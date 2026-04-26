B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Decreases Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,275 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 38,248 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Corning were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 18,155 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 19,612 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Juno Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Corning by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 315,392 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $27,616,000 after purchasing an additional 51,091 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Corning News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Corning Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $176.06 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $179.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.44 and a 200-day moving average of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.24 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Corning's payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,618,391.45. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $1,953,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at $641,611.50. This represents a 75.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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