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B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Decreases Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Corning logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its Corning stake by 58.4% in Q4, selling 38,248 shares and leaving 27,275 shares valued at about $2.39 million, while overall institutional ownership is roughly 69.8%.
  • Shares have surged toward record highs on a reported Meta partnership and rising AI/data‑center demand, accompanied by unusually large call‑option buying and multiple analyst price‑target increases that have pushed sentiment bullish.
  • Mixed signals remain: Corning slightly beat Q4 estimates (EPS $0.72 vs $0.71) and set Q1 guidance of $0.66–$0.70, but heavy insider selling — including CEO Wendell Weeks’ sale of 137,514 shares — and a high P/E (~95.7) could increase downside risk.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,275 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 38,248 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Corning were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 18,155 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 19,612 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Juno Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Corning by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 315,392 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $27,616,000 after purchasing an additional 51,091 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Record‑high momentum driven by a reported Meta partnership and AI infrastructure demand — headlines say the Meta deal plus accelerating data‑center and optical demand helped push GLW to new highs. Corning (GLW) Stock Reaches Record High on Meta Partnership and AI Infrastructure Boom
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts and earnings previews are tilting bullish — multiple articles highlight rising Q1 estimates and the view that GLW could beat as AI/cloud demand, fiber densification and 5G rollout lift telecom and optical component sales. 3 Telecom Stocks Likely to Surpass Q1 Earnings Estimates
  • Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call buying — traders purchased ~43,950 GLW call options (≈ +28% vs. typical daily call volume), indicating speculative/hedged bullish interest ahead of earnings and further supporting upward price pressure.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Institutional research action: Morgan Stanley raised its Corning price target to $140 while keeping an Equal‑Weight rating — a lift in tone but the PT remains well below the current market price, so it provides only partial validation for the rally. Morgan Stanley Lifts Corning (GLW) PT to $140 as Optical Stocks Hit New Highs
  • Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑earnings analysis and metric deep dives are circulating — several previews urge watching segment margins and data‑center/fiber volumes beyond headline EPS/revenue. These pieces inform positioning but won’t move price until results are reported. Countdown to Corning (GLW) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
  • Negative Sentiment: Valuation and "is it too late" narratives — several articles question whether the rapid, large gains make GLW overvalued and warn of a potential pullback if results or deal details disappoint. This increases downside risk for momentum traders. Is It Too Late To Consider Corning (GLW) After Its Huge 1-Year Share Price Surge?

Corning Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $176.06 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $179.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.44 and a 200-day moving average of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.24 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Corning's payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,618,391.45. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $1,953,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at $641,611.50. This represents a 75.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Corning (NYSE:GLW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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