B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $2 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 226.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,054 shares of the medical device company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,841 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in DexCom were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 6.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 5.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of DexCom by 13.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,218 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $107,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,010,300.16. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $89.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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