B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 335,055 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 833,677 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 335,055 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.7% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in AbbVie were worth $190,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,747,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,155,601,000 after buying an additional 448,554 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,004,084 shares of the company's stock worth $2,779,426,000 after acquiring an additional 493,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 457.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock worth $2,439,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646,424 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in AbbVie by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,508,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,418,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,621 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,675,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,241,363,000 after acquiring an additional 408,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $200.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.87 and a 200-day moving average of $222.77. The company has a market capitalization of $354.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.40 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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