B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Reduces Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 35,320 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $27,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $67,612,000 after buying an additional 59,831 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total transaction of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,717.50. This represents a 35.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,101.15. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock opened at $334.74 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $301.58 and a 1-year high of $379.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.31. The company has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is 31.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $379.08.

Read Our Latest Report on SHW

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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