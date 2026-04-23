B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 4,101 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,664 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. McDonald's makes up approximately 2.0% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.11% of McDonald's worth $231,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald's by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,647,669 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $21,773,010,000 after acquiring an additional 316,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,024,857 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $10,643,704,000 after purchasing an additional 196,505 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,757,967 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $1,445,899,000 after purchasing an additional 286,284 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,422,014 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,343,501,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 36.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,396,837 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,336,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,244 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s revamps 17 menu items to add higher‑protein options in response to rising GLP‑1 use and shifting consumer preferences — a product innovation that could help sustain guest counts and average checks if it resonates. Article Title

McDonald’s revamps 17 menu items to add higher‑protein options in response to rising GLP‑1 use and shifting consumer preferences — a product innovation that could help sustain guest counts and average checks if it resonates. Neutral Sentiment: RBC expects McDonald’s Q1 results to be largely in‑line with Street estimates — suggests no major surprise but limits upside from earnings beats. Article Title

RBC expects McDonald’s Q1 results to be largely in‑line with Street estimates — suggests no major surprise but limits upside from earnings beats. Neutral Sentiment: McDonald’s launched a refreshed value offering (items under $3, $3 deals and $4 bundles) aimed at driving frequency — positive for traffic but ambiguous for margins depending on redemption and mix. Article Title

McDonald’s launched a refreshed value offering (items under $3, $3 deals and $4 bundles) aimed at driving frequency — positive for traffic but ambiguous for margins depending on redemption and mix. Neutral Sentiment: Minor price‑target adjustment from Morgan Stanley (small cut to $334) and an average broker rating of "Hold" — indicates cautious but not uniformly bearish analyst stance. Article Title

Minor price‑target adjustment from Morgan Stanley (small cut to $334) and an average broker rating of "Hold" — indicates cautious but not uniformly bearish analyst stance. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies trimmed sales/same‑store sales forecasts citing softer March trends and now expects Q1 profit slightly below estimates — raises short‑term downside risk to growth/earnings. Article Title

Jefferies trimmed sales/same‑store sales forecasts citing softer March trends and now expects Q1 profit slightly below estimates — raises short‑term downside risk to growth/earnings. Negative Sentiment: KeyBanc cut its target to $345 and flagged a volatile 2026 outlook — signals elevated uncertainty around demand and margin trajectory. Article Title

KeyBanc cut its target to $345 and flagged a volatile 2026 outlook — signals elevated uncertainty around demand and margin trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Macro headwinds: Goldman Sachs warned of a potentially challenging period for U.S. consumers — higher sensitivity to promotions and value could persist, pressuring pricing power and margins. Article Title

Macro headwinds: Goldman Sachs warned of a potentially challenging period for U.S. consumers — higher sensitivity to promotions and value could persist, pressuring pricing power and margins. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and coverage notes warn of diminishing returns from heavy promotions (value menu and bundles) and potential margin compression — the tradeoff between driving traffic and protecting margins is the main near‑term risk. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald's news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total value of $2,066,731.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $763,567.39. The trade was a 73.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $806,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,578,800. The trade was a 23.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,657 shares of company stock worth $23,723,307. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $300.18 on Thursday. McDonald's Corporation has a 52-week low of $283.47 and a 52-week high of $341.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.29 and a 200-day moving average of $311.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald's's payout ratio is 62.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Argus raised McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on McDonald's from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on McDonald's from $354.00 to $345.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on McDonald's from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.34.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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