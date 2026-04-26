B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Takes $1.95 Million Position in AxoGen, Inc. $AXGN

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,465 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.13% of AxoGen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,079 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut AxoGen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on AxoGen from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $45.00 target price on AxoGen in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on AxoGen from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AxoGen presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AxoGen

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AxoGen news, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 5,221 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $171,457.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 262,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,629,728.04. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.78% of the company's stock.

AxoGen Trading Up 4.9%

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $39.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 5.11. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $39.99.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc is a Florida-based medical technology company that develops and commercializes surgical solutions for peripheral nerve damage. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Alachua, Florida, the company focuses on restoring nerve function and improving patient outcomes through innovative biologic and engineered products. AxoGen's offerings address a range of traumatic and iatrogenic injuries, offering alternatives to traditional nerve autografts.

The company's core product portfolio includes the Avance® Nerve Graft, a decellularized human nerve allograft designed to bridge nerve gaps without the need for a secondary harvest site, and the Axoguard® Nerve Connector and Protector devices, which facilitate nerve coaptation and protect repaired sites from surrounding scar tissue.

Further Reading

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