B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,575 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 10,337 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 347,213 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,082,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $162.38.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $239,348.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,433.84. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at $40,047,851.76. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,818. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $142.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company's fifty day moving average is $139.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.53. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $100.69 and a 1 year high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Emerson Electric's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is currently 54.28%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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