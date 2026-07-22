Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Holdings in Trivago N.V. ADS $TRVG

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its holdings in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG - Free Report) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,479 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 305,505 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned 0.27% of Trivago N.V. ADS worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Trivago NASDAQ: TRVG Stock a Forgotten Travel Recovery Play

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Trivago N.V. ADS during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trivago N.V. ADS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trivago N.V. ADS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Trivago N.V. ADS by 272.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,638 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 100,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trivago N.V. ADS during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trivago N.V. ADS Stock Up 2.4%

TRVG stock opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $391.23 million, a P/E ratio of 110.80 and a beta of 0.94. Trivago N.V. ADS has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Trivago N.V. ADS had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 2.10%.The firm had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trivago N.V. ADS will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trivago N.V. ADS

In other news, General Counsel Mathias Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $50,850.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 4,911 shares in the company, valued at $16,648.29. The trade was a 75.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Trivago N.V. ADS from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Trivago N.V. ADS from $3.60 to $3.40 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Trivago N.V. ADS to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRVG

Trivago N.V. ADS Profile

Trivago N.V. ADS NASDAQ: TRVG operates as a leading online travel metasearch platform focused on helping consumers compare hotel prices worldwide. Headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, the company aggregates accommodation offers from hotel websites, online travel agencies and other booking platforms, enabling travelers to find optimal rates and availability across millions of properties. Its platform is accessible via desktop and mobile applications, offering user-friendly search filters, customer reviews and detailed property information to support informed booking decisions.

The company's primary revenue model centers on cost-per-click (CPC) advertising, where accommodation providers and travel agencies bid for prominent placement in search results.

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