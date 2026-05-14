Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $1.73 Million in Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 768 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts: Sign Up

Guardant Health Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of GH opened at $98.47 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $89.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.48. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $120.74.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $281.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $269.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GH. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, January 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on GH

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In related news, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 50,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $5,016,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,096,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $210,321,281.28. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 3,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total transaction of $261,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,795,031.04. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 58,596 shares of company stock worth $5,791,767 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health's mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company's flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Guardant Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Guardant Health wasn't on the list.

While Guardant Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here